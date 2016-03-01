This Phone Case Packs A Powerful Secret

Your iPhone could be your best course of defense against a mugger — but not for the reason you might think.
Sure, you can use it to call 9-1-1, but one company is looking to make your phone even more effective by creating a case that not only calls the cops at the touch of a button, but also stuns your attacker, and takes video of the altercation.
247 Security's Volt case, which will be released in the U.S. this July for $150, packs a powerful punch: it has a 50,000 volt stun device built-in (the same level as a police taser). To ensure it can't be used against you, the case features fingerprint recognition. It's controlled via an app which can activate video recording, call authorities, and send your GPS location in the event of an attack.
The Volt case isn't the first of its kind — the previously released Yellow Jacket case has similar stun capabilities — but the comprehensiveness of its app sets it apart and makes it more appealing.
Of course, some inevitable questions come up: What if you accidentally activate the app and call the police? Or, even worse, stun someone (or yourself) by mistake? Plus, many states, including New York, still have laws restricting ownership of stun devices. 247 Security has said that a pepper spray version will become available, which faces fewer legal obstacles.
More tests will need to be done before the case receives a positive endorsement from us, but it certainly has some appealing safety features for any city dweller.
