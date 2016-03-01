"Most women love cooking, so why not make a living out of it?" Ajabnoor says. "Saudi women are taking their own responsibilities into their own hands by making money and being more independent. It is a revolution to women here. We are seeing flowers grow, so we continue to water them 'til they reach perfection. We are finally being noticed."



Not everyone is finding greener pastures in the nation Saudis refer to as the Kingdom, however. Some citizens have gone abroad to study and realized that job prospects in the country were so slim, they didn't even bother trying to find a job there.



“I love K.S.A.,” 27-year-old Yasmeen, who did not want to use her last name, tells Refinery29, referring to the Kingdom’s initials. But she no longer lives there. “My choice not to stay was strictly because of family restrictions. When I left, I was 19 and had just finished high school. I didn't know what to do with my life. As per my education, I started in interior design but ended up becoming an architect. I worked at a Saudi embassy [abroad] during college, and was so grateful for their support. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have managed.”