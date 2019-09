"After trying everything and going to conferences and meeting people, I lost hope," she tells Refinery29. To add to the stress, Ismael's husband's job took the couple to the opposite side of Saudi Arabia, from Jeddah to Dhahran. “I had to sacrifice my family and social life and my [previous] job,” says Ismael, who was then working as a corporate social-responsibility supervisor.But then, she realised: Everything she needed for a rewarding career was right under her nose."I was fixing something at home, and it inspired me to ‘pimp the antiques’ and turn them into something retro. I started a new tiny business called RetroFit , selling items on social media. I got the name from the dictionary; it refers to the addition of new features to an older system. My market is so niche; it’s weird for a girl. Everything here [in Saudi] is in the food business or retail,” she says. Prices of her homemade creations range from U.S. £16 to £400.“I know it’s crazy, but I love doing it!” she says.With the price of oil, Saudi Arabia's main export and economic lifeline, dwindling at a 14-year low, it is no surprise that Saudi women are looking for alternative ways to earn a living. So-called “accidental entrepreneurs,” like Ismael, have had to come up with creative new ways to pay the bills.This was also the case for Norah Almesned, a millennial who last March launched a hybrid artificial flower-decorating business in the nation's Eastern Province. Always a keen decorator, she says she was inspired by a childhood spent in Italy. She named her company RosaBella: rosa meaning rose and bella meaning beautiful.