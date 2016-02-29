Some stars have entire closets devoted to their shoe collection. Olivia Munn is more into swords. On the red carpet at Sunday night's Oscars, the actress talked to Ryan Seacrest about how filming X-Men Apocalypse ignited a passion for swords and swordplay. "I get out the sword and it's really just a great exercise for me," Munn told E! earlier this month.
And it sounds like Munn is well aware that the sharp objects are not so kid-friendly. Munn joked to Seacrest that she "shouldn't be a parent any time soon." Well, we support the Newsroom actress and her badass hobby. And we also support childproof locks, if and when the time comes that there is a little Munn running around. Plus, it actually sounds like her instincts are pretty spot-on already. Munn, is currently dating NFL player Aaron Rodgers.
