Gisele Posted The Cutest Photo To Celebrate Her Anniversary

When you and your spouse can buy each other basically any gift imaginable, it can be the smaller gestures that are truly romantic. To celebrate her seven-year wedding anniversary to Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen shared a sweet message on Instagram. Bündchen captioned a photo of the couple holding hands, "Happy 7 anniversary my love! Thank you for always being by my side. I love you!" She also posted the declaration of love in Portuguese.
Brady dealt with divorce rumors this past fall, but quashed them when he explained in a radio interview, "We're in a great place." And how will the happy couple celebrate their anniversary together? We can only speculate, but I think it's pretty safe to say it won't involve cupcakes.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Gisele also wrote the message in Spanish, the message is written in Portuguese.
