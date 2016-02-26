Emma Watson has spent much of her time post-Harry Potter advocating for women. So it's only natural that she'd be looking out for women's sex lives by recommending a particularly useful sex ed site: OMGYes.
During a conversation with Gloria Steinem at a How To Academy talk this week, the actress said that she's been a paying subscriber to OMGYes ever since a friend tipped her off to it. The sex tutorial site features a touchscreen interface to create "touchable" video lessons based on studies of over 2,000 women. Want to know exactly how to achieve multiple orgasms? This is the place to go.
"I wish it had been around longer," Watson said. "Definitely check it out."
Both men and women are welcome to join the site, and membership is, in fact, about 50-50, according to the New York Daily News. (Watson didn't say whether or not boyfriend Roberto Aguire is a member, too.)
Currently, OMGYes charges a one-time payment to subscribe for $29, and Watson made one thing clear: "It's worth it."
This month, we're sharing steamy personal stories, exploring ways to have even better sex, and wading through the complicated dynamics that follow us into the bedroom. Here's to a very happy February.

