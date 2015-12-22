The female orgasm has garnered a reputation for being so complex that many women have taken it upon themselves to draft specific instructions for partners. But a new online training program, OMGYes, aims to lessen that educational burden by teaching people how to make any woman climax.
OMGYes, a recently launched sex-ed startup, uses a touchscreen interface to create "touchable" video lessons based on comprehensive research. After studying the experiences of over 2,000 women between the ages of 18 and 95, researchers for the project created a database of about a dozen techniques that have led women to orgasm, including familiar moves (like "edging," "orbiting," and "repetitive motion"), as well as terms we hear less frequently (like "staging," "signaling," and "framing"). Which techniques work best, according to the OMGYes folks, depend on the woman.
But, like we said, these aren't just your average how-to videos; they require a touchscreen device. Once you've joined and logged onto the site, you can practice the exact motions specific women prefer over videos of their vaginas — complete with vulva, labia, clitoris, and everything you'd find with the real, non-virtual sort. While the videos are prerecorded, they've been designed to respond to different types of touch depending on the motions of individual users.
The entire course consists of 11 touchable videos and 47 regular videos, and it costs $29 to join. With the holidays in full swing, women looking to send a not-so-gentle hint to their partners may want to consider gifting an OMGYes membership. Who knew there really was a gift that keeps on giving?
