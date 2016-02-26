Here's Brie Larson Singing On A Barbie Parade Float In 2005

Plenty of this year's Oscar nominees have had some dubious Hollywood moments. Leonardo DiCaprio was on Growing Pains. Cate Blanchett and Bryan Cranston did commercials. Mark Ruffalo played the romantic lead in a holiday-themed Lifetime movie.
Brie Larson's, however, might be the best. The Best Actress favorite got into show business at a young age, embarking on a recording career and racking up film credits in 13 Going on 30 and Sleepover. Somewhere along the line, she ended up singing "Hope Has Wings," on a float fashioned after Barbie's castle, at the 2005 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Here's the proof, supplied via Larson's own Instagram. To quote the Room star, "Yes. Take it in. Yes."
Wait. There's more.
Somewhere, Jacob Tremblay is having the best day ever.
