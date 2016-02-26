Mindy Kaling Posts InstaGlam Awards Show Prep Pics

Celebrity awards show prep is the stuff of legend. Hours of primping, pulling every hair into place, and getting your contouring just exactly right. Most celebrities (non-Kardashian edition) would rather die than show exactly how much and what kind of prep goes into pulling off baller red carpet looks.
Mindy Kaling is not most celebrities. The Mindy Show star posted a pair of before and after pictures that show exactly why we fell in love with her in the first place.
First of all: Damn Mindy, back at it again in the white Spanx. Second of all, love the Old Spice. Keep it classic, girl.
It’s refreshing to see a celebrity whose public image doesn’t need such tight control. She’s like a female Kanye except instead of long tweetstorms about injustice and sex stuff it’s a pair of Instagrams about putting on deodorant in her underthings.
Okay, that comparison isn’t perfect. But the key to the effect is the later transformation.
Presenting at the #costumeawards. #TheMindyProject loves fashion and the artists in this guild. Thanks to @salvadorperezcostumes for this gown and congrats on a great night! Hair and makeup by @laroccaskincare and @cindy_j_williams, who glammed me up after being on set with me for 10 hours. My gorgeous bling is @neillanejewelry.
Since Mindy’s at the Costume Awards, she’s clearly decided to put on the costume of someone that wasn’t putting on Old Spice in Spanx a few hours earlier. But we know the real story. Your secret is safe with us, Mindy.
