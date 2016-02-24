Justin Bieber Bares All For Clash Magazine

Clash magazine is the latest stop on the Bieber general apology tour that began with “Sorry” and seems to have no end in site. The singer has never been one to go anything but whole hog when it comes to public nudity and his cover for Clash is no exception.
“I made mistakes,” he tells the magazine. “Part of being a man is owning up to that.”
It’s been almost two weeks since he publicly issued a blanket apology, and the same time period since he appeared shirtless in a major periodical. Last time out, it was GQ, the same magazine that ran a memorable 2012 profile in which Bieber came off looking maybe less than ideal.
Bieber opened up to GQ about how he’s going to be a better person. If you’re unaware of his recent reinvention, it involves him becoming heavily religious.
“I feel like that’s why I have a relationship with Him [God], because I need it,” Bieber tells GQ. “I suck by myself. Like, when I’m by myself and I feel like I have nothing to lean on? Terrible. Terrible person.”
We don’t know what he could be referring to. However Bieber evolves next, those financially dependent on him had better hope it’s not gambling as the Canadian doesn’t seem particularly worried about losing his shirt.
“I made mistakes,” he tells the magazine. “Part of being a man is owning up to that.”
It’s been almost two weeks since he publicly issued a blanket apology, and the same time period since he appeared shirtless in a major periodical. Last time out, it was GQ, the same magazine that ran a memorable 2012 profile in which Bieber came off looking maybe less than ideal.
Bieber opened up to GQ about how he’s going to be a better person. If you’re unaware of his recent reinvention, it involves him becoming heavily religious.
“I feel like that’s why I have a relationship with Him [God], because I need it,” Bieber tells GQ. “I suck by myself. Like, when I’m by myself and I feel like I have nothing to lean on? Terrible. Terrible person.”
We don’t know what he could be referring to. However Bieber evolves next, those financially dependent on him had better hope it’s not gambling as the Canadian doesn’t seem particularly worried about losing his shirt.
Advertisement