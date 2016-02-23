Watch Jennifer Lopez Go Into Labor In This Instagram Video

8 years ago today, this happened @jlo @marcanthony @therealangelopagan we were so happy to be there then and now #I'mGonnaDropThemOffAndYou'reGonnaPickEmUp #HappyBirthdayMax&Emme #coconuts

A video posted by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Feb 22, 2016 at 6:14pm PST