Watch Jennifer Lopez Go Into Labor In This Instagram Video

There are a lot of ways to wish your friend's kids a happy birthday on social media. You could share a throwback photo of them in their toddler days. You might post a festive birthday cat GIF. Or, if you have it handy, you could share a video of your friend actually in labor with the little ones.
On February 22, Jennifer Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, turned 8. To celebrate, Lopez's friend Leah Remini posted a video to her Instagram account of Lopez getting ready to go to the hospital to have the twins with then-husband Marc Anthony. Remini captioned the photo, "8 years ago today, this happened @jlo @marcanthony @therealangelopagan we were so happy to be there then and now."
The video features the flustered father-to-be starting to say they had to go "pick up" the babies. I'm sure it's comforting for the kids to know that famous or not, on they day they were born their parents were just another nervous couple excited to finally meet their children.
