She may play the mysterious and hard-to-read Jessa Johansson on Girls, but in real life, Jemima Kirke is an open book. In an adorably candid video for Semaine, an online magazine and curated retailer, Kirke walks viewers through a couple of defining moments from her time filming the HBO series.
The 30-year-old actress reflects back on her first day filming on set almost four years ago, describing herself as "fat" from having just recently giving birth to her youngest, Memphis Kirke. She then recalls her most recent day on set, when she was extremely "sweaty" for reasons she can't yet reveal. Kirke's truthful answers reaffirm that she is one of the most candid actresses in the biz.
Kirke also shows off her drawing chops by illustrating all her answers using a blank pad of paper and black marker at a painter's table in her Brooklyn art studio (which, by the way, looks straight off the set of Girls).
In addition to the video feature, Kirke also gave a bit more insight about her character in a written interview on the site. The actress promises that this season, viewers will see a more complex side to wild Jessa.
"She has more direction and she’s a more flushed out character," she said. "I think in the beginning everyone was a little bit of a prototype. So for me, season 5 has reached a sort of climax of Jessa’s aspects and her colors."
Watch the full question-and-sketch session below, and read the rest of the interview over on Semaine.
