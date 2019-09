Is it possible Jessica Simpson didn't get the memo that "Milkshake" is about sex, and not actual ice cream treats? We're only asking because she captioned this adorable photo of her daughter Maxwell with lyrics from the Kelis hit, and, well, it seems a little racy for a 3-year-old. Also, after that whole chicken/tuna mix-up, one really can't be too careful."My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard and they're like it's better than yours," Simpson captioned the photo of Maxwell, who is working her best smize/hand-on-hip combo. And yes, she is indeed holding some sort of shake.