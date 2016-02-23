Is it possible Jessica Simpson didn't get the memo that "Milkshake" is about sex, and not actual ice cream treats? We're only asking because she captioned this adorable photo of her daughter Maxwell with lyrics from the Kelis hit, and, well, it seems a little racy for a 3-year-old. Also, after that whole chicken/tuna mix-up, one really can't be too careful.
"My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard and they're like it's better than yours," Simpson captioned the photo of Maxwell, who is working her best smize/hand-on-hip combo. And yes, she is indeed holding some sort of shake.
Anyway. There's no getting past the fact that little Maxwell Drew, who turns 4 in May, is quite the cutie. The tot has already mastered the perfect selfie, and her posing is pretty on point. Do we have a mini Gigi on our hands? Or should we all just chill and let her be a normal kid who doesn't have to worry about milkshakes and duck faces for years to come?
