Donald Trump may be slaying his fellow Republican presidential hopefuls. But how would The Donald stack up against Khaleesi in the battle for the iron throne?
Yes, as Entertainment Weekly reports, political satirist Huw Parkinson has combined audio from Trump's stump speeches with Game of Thrones footage for a parody video that declares, "Winter Is Trumping."
The clip, which was created for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s TV show Insiders, has Trump turning Khaleesi away at the gates, citing a "radical Islam problem;" bickering with Tyrion; refusing to take orders from Jon Snow; and complaining about the Pope to anyone who will listen.
But Trump's most important speech is about the wall they need to build, which apparently will be even better than the icy wall they already have, because it will be built by Trump.
It seems Westeros has found itself a leader who is even worse than Joffrey.
Game Of Thrones returns for its Trump-less sixth season on April 24.
