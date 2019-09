If you're familiar with that pesky feeling that your company and its board are made up entirely of white males, renting a token minority could be the answer.At least, that's the satirical premise of Rent-A-Minority , a parody website that promises "a minority for every occasion." As Rent-A-Minority explains on the site , it's a parody of "a type of tokenism that is particularly rife in the tech and media world."The website, which pretends to connect employers with potential employees of color, pokes fun at the idea of companies hiring employees of color for show, rather than actually working toward equality. "Actually doing something meaningful to disrupt institutional inequality would be way too much work; so why not just Rent-A-Minority instead?" the site quips.Arwa Mahdawi, the founder of the site, told Refinery29 that she was inspired by an offhand comment someone in the advertising industry once made to her (Mahdawi works at an ad agency in New York). The man suggested that being a woman of color was an "advantage" for Mahdawi in her professional career."I realized a lot of people do kind of think that they are actually the ones who are at a disadvantage, because alternate discrimination is giving people a leg up, which is really not the case," Mahdawi told Refinery29. "So I kind of just wanted to make a joke about all these assumptions that people have."