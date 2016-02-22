A Woman Murdered Her Boyfriend Over Frustrations With... Facebook

Facebook activity has been the downfall of many a relationship. In fact, it's a leading cause in divorce cases. But one U.K. woman took anger over her partner's Facebook use way, way too far.
Terri-Marie Palmer, a 23-year-old from the U.K., stabbed her boyfriend to death in August, at least in part because of frustration over the time he spent on Facebook, The Daily Mail reports.
Palmer allegedly created a Facebook post about her boyfriend Damon Searson just before the murder, writing, he, "'p***** me off sitting on Facebook, completely blanking me when I'm talking to him." She later stabbed him in the chest with a bread knife.
Palmer and Searson had been living together for about a month. Palmer has now been convicted of murder and faces a possible life sentence. She will serve at least 12 years in jail.
A recent scientific study published suggests "phubbing," or ignoring a romantic partner in favor of scrolling though your phone, can have a negative impact on the relationship. Obviously this is a tragically extreme case.
Terri-Marie Palmer, a 23-year-old from the U.K., stabbed her boyfriend to death in August, at least in part because of frustration over the time he spent on Facebook, The Daily Mail reports.
Palmer allegedly created a Facebook post about her boyfriend Damon Searson just before the murder, writing, he, "'p***** me off sitting on Facebook, completely blanking me when I'm talking to him." She later stabbed him in the chest with a bread knife.
Palmer and Searson had been living together for about a month. Palmer has now been convicted of murder and faces a possible life sentence. She will serve at least 12 years in jail.
A recent scientific study published suggests "phubbing," or ignoring a romantic partner in favor of scrolling though your phone, can have a negative impact on the relationship. Obviously this is a tragically extreme case.
Advertisement