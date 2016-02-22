Ruby Rose Pays Tribute To Birthday Girl Ellen Page

We knew Ellen Page and Ruby Rose were friends. We just didn't realize how close they were until Rose shared a beautiful tribute to her pal on Instagram this weekend. Page turned 29 on Sunday, and Rose couldn't resist gushing.
"Happy birthday @ellenpage my beautiful little Pisces soul," the Australian actress wrote. "I have so much to credit moving to the United States as I followed this dream of mine. So many unbelievable things it taught me and provided me. I live my dream now. Every day. Thank god amongst all the other gifts I received I received you to help me navigate through it all.
"I never knew how crucial it would be to have loyal and real friends around me in Hollywood until push came to shove and there you were every time, the most honest, the most fearless, and the most loyal person I know.
"When it comes to friendship no one does it better than you. I'm forever grateful and always proud of everything you do. There is nowhere I'd rather be than with you and @redsquare7 [artist Samantha Thomas, Page's girlfriend] and that scruffy dog of yours to celebrate. I love you both and am beaming from Toronto right now that today you came into the world. My rock."
It's pretty hard to not get emotional over something like that. And to think, you only bought your best friend a round of margaritas on her birthday.
