Ellen Page is in love and she doesn’t care who knows it.
While at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend, Page spoke with E! about her girlfriend, Samantha Thomas, and why she wasn't there with her at the premiere of her new film, Tallulah, a dramedy where she kidnaps a baby and tries to raise it as her own.
"She's home working," Page said of her artist girlfriend. "I wish she could be here."
When E! asked Page the secret to her successful relationship, it turns out, it's actually rather simple. "She's awesome and we have so much fun together," Page said. "We love each other and support each other. It's the best."
The couple made their red carpet debut at last year's Toronto Film Festival premiere of Freeheld.
Page came out publicly in 2014 at a Las Vegas convention for gay rights, telling the crowd, "I am here today because I am gay. And because maybe I can make a difference. To help others have an easier and more hopeful time."
