The old Kanye West was making headlines for fighting with paparazzi — he was actually charged with attacking a pap in 2013 — but this new Kanye West, who is all about "positive energy," is breaking up fights between them. Even better, he did it with a hug.
According to The Daily News, West's arrival at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend was a big draw for photographers. As many of them swarmed around the rapper, who was all smiles as he walked to the parking lot, two paps got into a bit of a scuffle.
As a video from TMZ shows, one photographer looking for a shot of West even threw a punch and kicked at another photographer who blocked his way.
While other photographers continued to shoot, it was West who sprung into action, stepping in and breaking up the fight between the two men by bringing one of them in for a hug. "It's cool, man," he said, tenderly embracing the photographer.
Shortly after this do-gooder move, West took some questions from the reporters, including whether he's planning to have a third child with wife Kim Kardashian. "Perhaps," he said with a smile.
After his "famous" Taylor Swift Twitter tirade and revealing that he's $53 million in debt, West seems to be focused on spreading only positive vibes as of late — specifically when he's at LAX.
Earlier this week while at the airport, West talked about Swift, saying he wants "the best for that person," but that there were other more important things going on in the world. He then said, "I don't think people care about me or her in that way."
