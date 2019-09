If we had our way, every celebrity's first-ever headshot would look it came out of a Glamour Shots studio in Paramus, NJ, circa 1990. Rebel Wilson's does . Amanda Seyfried's, sadly, does not.Annoyingly, the Mean Girls star seems to have glided right past that whole awkward phase. Seyfried shared a copy of her first headshot on Instagram yesterday. Yes, it's pretty and not embarrassing at all, but it has us wondering: Does she have the secret to eternal youth? Because she looks almost exactly the same.