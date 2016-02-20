If we had our way, every celebrity's first-ever headshot would look it came out of a Glamour Shots studio in Paramus, NJ, circa 1990. Rebel Wilson's does. Amanda Seyfried's, sadly, does not.
Annoyingly, the Mean Girls star seems to have glided right past that whole awkward phase. Seyfried shared a copy of her first headshot on Instagram yesterday. Yes, it's pretty and not embarrassing at all, but it has us wondering: Does she have the secret to eternal youth? Because she looks almost exactly the same.
Annoyingly, the Mean Girls star seems to have glided right past that whole awkward phase. Seyfried shared a copy of her first headshot on Instagram yesterday. Yes, it's pretty and not embarrassing at all, but it has us wondering: Does she have the secret to eternal youth? Because she looks almost exactly the same.
There's no date on the photo, but Seyfried's IMDB page states that she began acting in 1999, starring on As the World Turns. She's 30 now, so that would make her around 13 at the time. We are totally impressed with her ability to not age at all and not we're jealous...okay, just a little.
Advertisement