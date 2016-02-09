Generally speaking, the throwback photos most people share on social media tend to be flattering. Instagrammers cherry-pick their best childhood shots, generally cute stuff that will make commenters go "awww," rather than "ewww."



But every once in awhile, a brave soul shares a vintage photo of themselves that taps into what most us of looked like during the awkward teen years. And this week, Rebel Wilson courageously shared her own embarrassing pic: her very first headshot.



Truth be told, we still think she looks pretty cute. But the way the How To Be Single star analyzed the vintage pic was nothing short of hilarious. She's holding a softball, and wearing "the world's thinnest gold chain," she explains. "Maybe that's 'cause like, maybe I could be classy."



"But just so you know my gangster ghetto roots," she went on, pointing out the backdrop, "we've got the graffiti in the background." She's got a pretty good explanation for the getup though — listen to her explain what was going on when she got geared up for that pic in the video below.

