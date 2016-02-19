9 Beauty Buys We Can't Wait To Get Our Hands On

The select crew of editors and influencers granted backstage access during Fashion Week is a spoiled bunch. Not only do we have the opportunity to ask some of the makeup and hair greats our burning beauty questions, but we also get to see their talents in action while feasting our eyes — and hands, and cameras — on the products they use to create the impressive looks you see on the runways.
Some of the items these artists work with are already chilling in our makeup drawers, but others just made their grand debuts during NYFW. (In many cases, these products won't hit shelves until months later — and in some cases, they never will.) Those are the ones that both catch and hold our attention.
Ahead, we give you a sneak peek at the coolest new beauty buys we spotted backstage this season. You might have to wait a while to get your hands on them, but that'll just give you plenty of time to save up your dollar bills.
