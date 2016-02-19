While everyone else is obsessing over Scandal, Kerry Washington is busy obsessing over Game of Thrones.
The actress has spoken in the past about her devotion to the HBO show, which returns for its sixth season in April. Needless to say, she was more than a little excited to discover that Jaime Lannister himself, a.k.a. Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, would also be appearing on last night's taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Her enthusiasm may have paled in comparison to that of her mother, however. Washington admitted to Kimmel that her mom insisted on staying backstage to maximize her Lannister-spying opportunities.
"My dressing room is next to his dressing room, so I have this fear that she's got this cup against the wall, listening to what he's doing," she joked.
Mama Washington also doesn't shy away from the show's notoriously steamy sex scenes. Watch Washington talk about her mother's reaction to X-rated moments. And, as you can see from the interview with Coster-Waldau later on, the Scandal star's mom did, in fact, manage to squeeze in a Lannister meet and greet. Nice work!
The actress has spoken in the past about her devotion to the HBO show, which returns for its sixth season in April. Needless to say, she was more than a little excited to discover that Jaime Lannister himself, a.k.a. Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, would also be appearing on last night's taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Her enthusiasm may have paled in comparison to that of her mother, however. Washington admitted to Kimmel that her mom insisted on staying backstage to maximize her Lannister-spying opportunities.
"My dressing room is next to his dressing room, so I have this fear that she's got this cup against the wall, listening to what he's doing," she joked.
Mama Washington also doesn't shy away from the show's notoriously steamy sex scenes. Watch Washington talk about her mother's reaction to X-rated moments. And, as you can see from the interview with Coster-Waldau later on, the Scandal star's mom did, in fact, manage to squeeze in a Lannister meet and greet. Nice work!
Advertisement