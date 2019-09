The intersection of fashion and tech has been a big conversation for a while now, but this year, it’s also getting put on exhibition quite a bit — literally. You’ll have to wait until May to check out the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s next Costume Institute exhibit, Manus x Machina (though here’s a first look ). Unlike what we expected, Manus x Machina actually seems like more of a celebration of venerable handiwork versus an extensive look at the most technologically sophisticated techniques being used in fashion design.But there’s a smaller, decidedly more tech-centric show already on display. Last week, Pratt Institute (a design and fashion school in NYC) unveiled CODED_COUTURE at its Manhattan gallery space.“We noted that designers were using code, in its many forms, to particularize [and] personalize garments, [and to create] a new kind of couture,” the exhibit’s co-curator, Judy Fox, told Refinery29. Fox and her co-curator, Ginger Duggan, came up with the exhibit’s theme by “taking the pulse of what is actually happening" instead of how “many curators come up with a theory and then hunt around to find examples to prove their idea — we work in the opposite way."You probably aren’t too familiar with the names of the 10 designers featured in the exhibit, whose innovative conceits include the iMiniskirt (pictured above) a mini that displays tweets, changes color, and displays animation based on real-time audience input (by British brand CuteCircuit’s Francesca Rosella and Ryan Genz; they also designed the Twitter dress). Also of note: a voice-activated dress paved with dressmaker's pins, by Ying Gao (pictured below).