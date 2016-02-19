The “most complex” piece on display, Duggan says, is by N O R M A L S, a French design group that whipped up an augmented-reality T-shirt and accompanying app. An image is created in real time and projected on the shirt, based on characteristics culled from the wearer’s tweets.



“The augmented-reality approach is clearly one of the more exciting developments in design and technology. It’s quite relevant in the fashion world,” Duggan says, "but to see it used in this particular capacity was exciting, especially [compared to] ubiquitous smart fabrics and 3-D printing.”



The exhibit also includes work by Marloes ten Bhömer, Cedric Flazinski, Ying Gao, Mary Huang, Rebeccah Pailes-Friedman, Simon Thorogood, and Alison Tsai. CODED_COUTURE is on display — completely free and open to the public — at Pratt’s NYC gallery until April 30 before traveling nationally through spring 2018, when it hits galleries including the Ulrich Museum of Art in Kansas and Tufts University Art Gallery through spring 2018.



“This is work that points the way into the future,” Fox says of the exhibit. “Clothing that reacts to our behavior, administering shocks if we lie or that is activated by our changing heart rate; jewelry that is made by cultivating our own cells; garments that are designed to mirror our social media activity — these are all very surprising and could not have been envisioned just a few years ago, but now are becoming possible.”

