Emma Watson Insists Hermione Didn't Become A Suburban Housewife

Watson also explained in the interview that she's taking a break from acting for one year. The time away from the studio is going to be spent working on her HeForShe campaign and working through her to-read pile.



She told hooks, "My own personal task is to read a book a week and also to read a book a month as part of my book club. I'm doing a huge amount of reading and study just on my own."



It seems like in many ways, Watson is still Hermione.