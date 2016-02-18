Emma Watson Insists Hermione Didn't Become A Suburban Housewife

In a recent Paper Magazine interview with feminist writer bell hooks, Emma Watson agreed with her on a lot of things, from how feminists are stereotyped to the importance of humor. But she didn't agree with hooks' assessment of where Hermione Granger ends up.
When hooks expressed disappointment that the audience last sees Hermione as "a suburban housewife," Watson was quick to correct her on Hermione's actual path.
Watson pointed out, "Well, she goes on to have a career. And she does go on to do good and interesting things."
Watson also explained in the interview that she's taking a break from acting for one year. The time away from the studio is going to be spent working on her HeForShe campaign and working through her to-read pile.
She told hooks, "My own personal task is to read a book a week and also to read a book a month as part of my book club. I'm doing a huge amount of reading and study just on my own."
It seems like in many ways, Watson is still Hermione.
