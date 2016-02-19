The Non-Basic Way To Wear The Lace-Up Trend That's Been Everywhere

Thanks to Reformation, you've likely seen the lace-up trend everywhere. It's been translated onto bodysuits and blouses, becoming the going-out look for twentysomething women.
So to see this style pop up (quite often, might we add) at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2016 show Wednesday evening was a bit surprising: How can a staple of the young It-Girl set (think Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin) be translated into items that aren't meant for hitting the club? Unexpectedly, the artful selection of knitwear, dresses, and structured outerwear shown at the Whitney Museum featured this type of detailing — its placement used to show off more clothing underneath, rather than some skin.
It was the inventive styling, though, that really had us reconsidering leaving this trend behind in 2015; when utilized on a knit layer over a black dress or on the shoulders of a fitted blouse, the detail that's been all over the place suddenly feels fresh. Looking to give this design a go? Click through to see the out-of-the-box ways Proenza Schouler brought this beat-down look back to life.
