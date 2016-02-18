America Ferrera is a celebrity, so her idea of an exciting Friday night is probably different than yours. While you might be content to catch the last half of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants on TV, she's living it with the IRL sisters — no big deal.
"When I'm out with my Sisterhood girls, I think, 'Why are people staring?' Then it hits me, 'Oh! It's because we are the Sisterhood girls,'" the actress told People. She calls the Sisterhood actresses (Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn) her best friends.
Ferrera's real-life friendship with the actresses has lead to several unofficial reunions. They all got together to see Ferrera perform off-Broadway in Lips Together, Teeth Apart in 2014. And Blake Lively has shown her support for Ferrera's new show Superstore on Instagram.
Advertisement