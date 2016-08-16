There are certain beauty products you just can't get here in the U.S. of A. That is, unless you take the very real risk of getting them through the internet. Instead, you've likely settled for adding these cult favorites to your mile-long wish list of products to haul back the next time you (or a very lucky friend) are traveling abroad. And then, you're probably so scared of running out of said products that you only use teeny-tiny amounts.
But luckily for us, the past year has brought a host of A+ international brands stateside. Fancy French serums? Check. Exfoliators from South Korea? Check again. Makeup from Germany and Italy? You got it. Ahead, we've gathered our favorite overseas beauty brands that are now available in the U.S. and our choice items from each.
