Thanks to their #squadgoals appearances, everyone knows that Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift run in a tight-knit group of famous female models, actresses, and singers. The friends are known for supporting each other and even making guest appearances in each other's creative projects. And it seems this friendship knows no bounds — including vast stretches of ocean.
While shooting on location in Tahiti, Hadid brought a little bit of Swift with her. In the form of the Grammy-winner's 1989 album. Hadid, in a video for Sports Illustrated, said that music makes a big difference during her shoots.
"When I'm modeling, I think music is a really big part [of it] for me. And I think that finding a really good soundtrack is really important because then it changes the whole energy on the set," the 20-year-old said.
Cue a quick sing-a-long to Swift's "Blank Space."
Note to self: The next time I am shooting in an exotic location, wearing a barely-there bikini top, throw on some Swift to really nail the shot. Got it.
