Zayn Malik's New Song Isn't About Gigi Hadid — So, Who Is It About?

On Wednesday night, Zayn Malik gave his first-ever solo television performance since splitting from One Direction. The 23-year-old singer took the stage on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform a new single off his yet-to-be released album, Mind of Mine.The single, titled "It's You," not only differs from the previously released "Pillowtalk" in style, but also in substance. " Pillowtalk " is very clearly about his current girlfriend , Gigi Hadid. To make that perfectly clear, the video even features multiple make-out sessions between Hadid and Malik.But last night was all about another girl from Malik's love life."It's You" harkens back to Perrie Edwards, Malik's ex-girlfriend from his One Direction days. When asked on Beats 1 radio whether the song was about Edwards, Malik replied , "I just felt like I needed to put myself out there on that just because it was a form of therapy for me and it did help get me through some shit." The first verse of the ballad refers to the couple's breakup.