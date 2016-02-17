We're thrilled to hear that the Duchess is encouraging the young prince and princess to be open about their feelings, and encouraging parents everywhere to do the same. "The mental health of our children must be seen as every bit as important as their physical health." She added, "[P]arenting is hard enough without letting prejudices stop us from asking for the help we need for ourselves and our children." By making it clear that she would ask for help for her own children without shame, we think the Duchess is helping to erase some of that prejudice already.