Now that's a byline. Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge penned a column for the The Huffington Post U.K. on Wednesday. Her piece, "Let's Make a Real Difference for an Entire Generation of Young Children," is part of her role as a guest editor for the day, with a focus on children's mental health. In it, Princess Kate advocates for more conversation and understanding when it comes to the psychological well-being of young people — as well as less stigma around seeking help for children's mental health and more proactive parenting.
Well, what about the royal babes themselves, 9-month-old Princess Charlotte and 2-year-old Prince George? The former Ms. Middleton says that they are no different — because there is no shame in doing what's best for your child, royal or not.
"Like most parents today, William and I would not hesitate to seek help for our children if they needed it. We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older. We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness."
We're thrilled to hear that the Duchess is encouraging the young prince and princess to be open about their feelings, and encouraging parents everywhere to do the same. "The mental health of our children must be seen as every bit as important as their physical health." She added, "[P]arenting is hard enough without letting prejudices stop us from asking for the help we need for ourselves and our children." By making it clear that she would ask for help for her own children without shame, we think the Duchess is helping to erase some of that prejudice already.
