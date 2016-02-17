The Wonderful Message Behind Maisie Williams' Adorable New Dog

Maisie Williams shared a late Christmas present with us earlier this week on her Instagram.



The Game of Thrones actress posted the first pictures of her recently adopted dog, Sonny. Not only does he look impossibly soft, and cuddly, he is also one of the lucky dogs that found a happy second life in a new home by being adopted.



"Adopted this little guy from Bristol Dogs and Cats home just after Christmas. Now that he's finally settled, I wanted to show you all the best companion I could have asked for. If you are looking for a dog and you are in the position to rescue, rather than buy, then PLEASE do- you never know what you might find. @bristoldogsandcatshome Instaworld meet Sonny #adoptdontshop" she captioned a photo of the pup prancing around.

