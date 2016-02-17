The Wonderful Message Behind Maisie Williams' Adorable New Dog

Maisie Williams shared a late Christmas present with us earlier this week on her Instagram.
The Game of Thrones actress posted the first pictures of her recently adopted dog, Sonny. Not only does he look impossibly soft, and cuddly, he is also one of the lucky dogs that found a happy second life in a new home by being adopted.
"Adopted this little guy from Bristol Dogs and Cats home just after Christmas. Now that he's finally settled, I wanted to show you all the best companion I could have asked for. If you are looking for a dog and you are in the position to rescue, rather than buy, then PLEASE do- you never know what you might find. @bristoldogsandcatshome Instaworld meet Sonny #adoptdontshop" she captioned a photo of the pup prancing around.
The Bristol Team of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, more commonly referred to as the RSPCA, also thanked Williams for her decision to adopt one of their worthy pups in a tweet: "Huge thanks to @Maisie_Williams for giving little #Sonny a forever home & spreading the message of #adoptdontshop."
Sonny seems to be adjusting to his big, new family very nicely, too.
The Bristol Dogs & Cats Home shared another photo of Williams and Sonny thanking her, once again, for choosing to adopt.
We are very excited that @maisie_williams visited our rescue centre recently and adopted the gorgeous Sonny. Adopting a rescue animal will bring you endless joy and companionship, we have hundreds of animals waiting to meet their new loving families #adoptdontshop P.S we can't wait to see more pics of Sonny #gorgeous #dogsofinstagram
Arya Stark on Game of Thrones might not be able to see, but it is pretty clear that Williams knows adoption is the way to go.
