Update: Amy Schumer Responds To Taylor Swift Thigh-Gap Feud

This actually isn't the first time Schumer, or someone adjacent to Schumer, has called out Swift's body. Comedian Nikki Glaser, to whom Us Weekly refers to as "Amy Schumer's BFF" in this November interview , joked that, "[Taylor Swift is] too skinny, it bothers me. You have to have a thigh gap to hang with her." Sure, Glaser meant it as a joke, but even off-hand remarks hurt. Imagine if someone said the same thing about an overweight person or someone that was "too ginger." When you flip the script to something that we're more stereotypically atuned to perceiving as rude and negative, it's not so nice to be on the receiving end, even as a joke.