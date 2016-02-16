Everything You Need To Know About Jaxon Bieber, Justin Bieber's Grammys Date

Anne Cohen
Looks like Justin Bieber may have one-upped Selena Gomez when comes to hot Grammys dates.

Bieber, fresh from his first Grammys win, walked the red carpet alongside his 6-year-old half-brother Jaxon. And they are...adorable.

Jaxon is already a red carpet pro — he first accompanied the Biebs to the MMVAs back in 2012 and acted as Selena Gomez's date at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania. #Lifegoals.

In fact, Bieber is just as impressed with his mini-me as we are. "I love being a big brother," he once gushed on Twitter. Just look at these cuties:

Advertisement

My Favorite little man came for a visit

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

And the cuteness just won't stop

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

#fishin @jaxonbieber

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on



Before breaking hearts on the red carpet, the brothers struck a pose while getting ready for tonight's ceremony. We can't tell who's got more style. But we can sense another icon in the making.

Advertisement

More from Music