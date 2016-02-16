Looks like Justin Bieber may have one-upped Selena Gomez when comes to hot Grammys dates.
Bieber, fresh from his first Grammys win, walked the red carpet alongside his 6-year-old half-brother Jaxon. And they are...adorable.
inside look at my social media strategy pic.twitter.com/pth2UvuYdB— Robert Kessler (@robertkessler) February 16, 2016
Jaxon is already a red carpet pro — he first accompanied the Biebs to the MMVAs back in 2012 and acted as Selena Gomez's date at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania. #Lifegoals.
In fact, Bieber is just as impressed with his mini-me as we are. "I love being a big brother," he once gushed on Twitter. Just look at these cuties:
Before breaking hearts on the red carpet, the brothers struck a pose while getting ready for tonight's ceremony. We can't tell who's got more style. But we can sense another icon in the making.
Omg.!!! @justinbieber y @JaxonBieber #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Q4j76oU7yQ— Bizzle♛ (@JBelieber_Boy) February 16, 2016
