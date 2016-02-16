Selena Gomez Was Single & Loving It This Valentine's Day

Selena Gomez may be single, but that doesn't mean she was sitting home alone on Valentine's Day being sad. No, as she told Ryan Seacrest on the Grammys red carpet, she was setting new squad goals for all of us.



"I was with my best friends," Gomez said about her Valentine's Day. "We're all single."



Gomez says she and her single friends had fun at a few dinners and then just went back to "the house to hang out."



To follow-up her low-key Valentine's Day, Gomez was also bestie Taylor Swift's date. Dressed in a sparkly blue Calvin Klein gown, it's a look she said was perfect for going on a date.



"This is the last thing I would do on a date," Gomez joked about going to the awards show, also dubbed the biggest night in music. Maybe she says this from experience, considering that she showed up on the arm of ex Justin Bieber to more than a few awards shows.



Whether the Grammys is a good date night or not, Swift seems to agree about her looking right for the night, writing on Instagram, "No big deal just rolled up with the hottest date."

