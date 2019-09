GOP Candidates Unite Against Obama Supreme Court Appointments

Ted Cruz, in the meantime, passionately implored the Senate to "stand strong" against any nomination. "We are one justice away from a Supreme Court that will strike down every restriction on abortion...we are one justice away from a Supreme Court that would undermine the religious liberty of millions of Americans," Cruz said.Scalia, who most recently is known for penning the dissenting opinions in the Supreme Court cases on Obamacare and same-sex marriage, was also applauded by Cruz for being someone who "was faithful to the Constitution. He changed the arc of American legal history."In an opposition to the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision, Scalia wrote, "The Court's decision reflects the philosophy that judges should endure whatever interpretive distortions it takes in order to correct a supposed flaw in the statutory machinery. That philosophy ignores the American people's decision to give Congress '[a]ll legislative Powers' enumerated in the Constitution."And in his widely quoted opposition to SCOTUS' approval of same-sex marriage, Scalia wrote: "Ask the nearest hippie. Expression, sure enough, is a freedom, but anyone in a long-lasting marriage will attest that that happy state constricts, rather than expands, what one can prudently say."Obama announced prior to the debate that he will be naming a nominee, who must go through the Senate to be approved."I plan to fulfill my constitutional responsibilities to nominate a successor in due time,” Obama said . “There’s plenty of time...for the Senate to fulfill its responsibility to give that person a fair hearing and a timely vote. These are responsibilities I take seriously, as should everyone.”