Ryan Reynolds is bringing an R-rated comedy to the superhero genre with his new movie, Deadpool. But the R-rating isn’t what gave Ikea pause about some of its products being featured in the new movie.
Digital Spy reports that the movie contains a scene where Reynolds’ character loses his cool while assembling some of the chain’s infamously difficult-to-assemble furniture. But the Swedish furniture superstore didn’t have a problem with their Tetris-like reputation being played for laughs. Screenwriter Rhett Reese told the website that, “The one thing we weren’t allowed to do is make names up.”
Everyone’s favorite domestic labyrinth-slash-meatball cafeteria was insistent that the names of the products mentioned were real. Thankfully for the state of comedy, Ikea has plenty of amusing names on its real roster.
“There was a wealth of real-life furniture to choose from, so it wasn't a problem,” said Reese. Can we put in a vote for the Skänka? We're dead serious.
