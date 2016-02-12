If you've grown tired of your usual emoji-filled conversations, there's a quick way to change things up. Also hidden in your phone settings is a Japanese emoticon keyboard. It's got some fun, character-based faces you can use to spice up your texts, tweets, and messages.



Mashable gives us the lowdown on how to get this keyboard in the short video below. Basically, in your iPhone's settings, just head to General, Keyboard, Keyboards, then scroll down to Japanese. Select "Kana." Now, when you're typing something out, you can hit the globe icon to swap through your keyboards (the same way you'd access the emoji keyboard) to get to the Kana keyboard.



In the lower left, you see an emoticon face (^_^). Tap that, and you're given a side-scrolling list of various cute and quirky emoticons you can insert into your conversation. It's a fun and easy way to change up the ol' emoji grind.