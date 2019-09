Erica Garner spoke out about the making of the ad on her personal website , saying that Sanders' team allowed her full creative control of the video and message.“They had a totally different idea of what should be done," Garner said, "but true to form with Senator Sanders, he listened to me [and] didn’t tell me he knew better and I was not practical; and this is what we produced.”She elaborated on her backing of his campaign by saying that his willingness to let her speak on her own terms reinforced her support.“The Senator didn’t reach out to me all of a sudden because he needs help with Black people. He didn’t put out a press conference announcing that we would be working together. He didn’t force me to frame my support of him around a subject matter that special interest groups that support him can get behind. They said, 'We are glad to have your support, how do you want to plug in?'”