Clinton smiled, nodded, and noted that Albright has been making that same statement for about 25 years. "But it doesn't change my view that we need to empower everyone — women and men — to make the best decisions in their minds they can make," said Clinton.She added, "When it comes to the issues that are really on the frontlines, to whether we're going to have equal pay, paid family leave, some opportunity for women to go as far as their hard work and talent takes them, I think we still have some barriers to knock down. Which is why that's at the core of my campaign."Last weekend, the world collectively cringed when 78-year-old former Secretary Albright spoke at a pro-Clinton rally and said, "We can tell our story of how we climbed the ladder, and a lot of you younger women think it's done. It's not done. There's a special place in hell for women who don't help each other!"This was shortly after Gloria Steinem made a comment on Real Time with Bill Maher that implied young women are pro–Bernie Sanders because they want attention from boys.