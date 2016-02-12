"We are all so super excited. I mean, being able to be a part of this collaboration is so wonderful and such a great opportunity for everyone.""The partnership with Monster High came to be around October [2015], and it was mostly to support young people and elevate kindness, bravery, and acceptance.""I wanted to design ever since I was a little kid, and I have such a love for illustration...And being a part of this collaboration is such an amazing opportunity. I could not be more excited to be working with my sister, Mattel, and the Born This Way Foundation. It has been such an amazing experience already.""I like to live by a motto for myself: 'Be the most vulnerable me I can be.' And through the collaboration, I feel like the doll really represents showing your unique self and being the most vulnerable you. Through that, within the design and the aesthetic, and the doll itself, it really puts forward that image to the young kids that will be seeing it and interacting with it...I think it is really important to be honest with yourself and your friends. There is really no better way to live. It can sometimes be scary, but at the same time it is very fulfilling.""Monster High and the Born This Way Foundation are encouraging fans to commit to contributing to a kinder, more accepting, and braver world. By participating, people will be entered in a chance to win one of the first 100 dolls [when they're released]."The doll will be released this Fall 2016, but Mattel shared the first look of the silhouette of the Lady Gaga doll with Refinery29.