This morning, Lady Gaga, 29, and her younger sister, Natali Germanotta, 23, will debut a partnership with Mattel's tween doll line, Monster High. Yes, that's right. Lady Gaga, the Mother Monster, finally has an actual "little monster" to share with her own fan base of Little Monsters, and beyond. The doll will be in the likeness of Lady Gaga, which means one can expect a bold outfit and a fierce pose.
The two sisters designed the first celebrity doll for the brand, together in conjunction with Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta created the foundation in 2012, so bringing Natali into the mix by having her design the Monster High doll ensures a united message across the board.
That message? To encourage everyone to exhibit kindness, bravery, and acceptance, everyday.
Refinery29 spoke with Natali, who is also Gaga's costume designer, about the doll and the important cause behind it.
It's really very cool that you got to do this with your sister.
"We are all so super excited. I mean, being able to be a part of this collaboration is so wonderful and such a great opportunity for everyone."
Can you talk about how the partnership came to be?
"The partnership with Monster High came to be around October [2015], and it was mostly to support young people and elevate kindness, bravery, and acceptance."
You went to Parsons, so this project seems very aligned with what you studied in school. Not only that, you worked with your sister under the "monster" name.
"I wanted to design ever since I was a little kid, and I have such a love for illustration...And being a part of this collaboration is such an amazing opportunity. I could not be more excited to be working with my sister, Mattel, and the Born This Way Foundation. It has been such an amazing experience already."
Monster High dolls seem to appeal to kids who've aged out of Barbie and want a doll that's a bit more unique, with some more sass and personality.
"I like to live by a motto for myself: 'Be the most vulnerable me I can be.' And through the collaboration, I feel like the doll really represents showing your unique self and being the most vulnerable you. Through that, within the design and the aesthetic, and the doll itself, it really puts forward that image to the young kids that will be seeing it and interacting with it...I think it is really important to be honest with yourself and your friends. There is really no better way to live. It can sometimes be scary, but at the same time it is very fulfilling."
Can you tell me more about the #KindMonsters campaign that kicks off today ?
"Monster High and the Born This Way Foundation are encouraging fans to commit to contributing to a kinder, more accepting, and braver world. By participating, people will be entered in a chance to win one of the first 100 dolls [when they're released]."
The doll will be released this Fall 2016, but Mattel shared the first look of the silhouette of the Lady Gaga doll with Refinery29.
