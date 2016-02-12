In the aftermath, we see things from Meredith's perspective, taking in the smiles and inaudible encouragement of her friends as she perfects her "Meredith is unimpressed" face. She sees Webber throw a possibly intoxicated Amelia out of the room, and then Dr. Grey's being wheeled off to surgery. But after some more very, very hard-to-watch silence, Alex hops into her hospital bed, and she hears him make a joke about her tear- and snot-covered face. It's a moment that's really reminiscent of his mean speech being the first thing his then-wife Izzie remembers post brain surgery, which is probably a sign the Grey's writers are going to ship these two soon. I'm a big believer in the power of a strong platonic friendship holding a show together, but Alex has been so cute this episode, a relationship between the two seems like a not-so-bad option.

