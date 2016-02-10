What do you get for the significant other who has everything? How about a $75,000 Valentine's Day treat? No, really — it's a thing.
Strip by Strega, a Boston-based restaurant, is selling a new dessert for Valentine's Day weekend. It's called the Ultimate Proposal and costs $75,000. Yes, you read that correctly.
So what's included in the Ultimate Proposal? Alex Bonnefoi, the restaurant's executive pastry chef, has created a chocolate orb with edible gold leaf. Inside is a vanilla sponge cake covered with white chocolate.
There also happens to be an insane 5-carat diamond solitaire with a platinum band from Elite Time jeweler resting on the sponge cake.
According to The Boston Herald, the ring is currently being held in a secure safe deposit box at a Boston bank until someone purchases the "Ultimate Proposal" this Valentine's Day weekend.
Strip will make the $75K dessert this Saturday and Sunday, but told Refinery29 that it's also happy to produce the confection in the future — if a guest brings in a ring for a proposal.
