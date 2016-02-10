On what she finds sexy:



"Sexy is confident. Ooh, tattoos are sexy. So many things."



The naughtiest thing she did in high school:



"When I was at high school, I used to pretend that I had work and I would go and tell the head of school that I like really needed to leave, and I was really stressed out because I had work. Then I would just leave school, and I'd bring Kylie with me, but she didn't get permission. I would just leave school and go hang out with my boyfriend and like go get food and just do absolutely nothing."



Her opinion on the pants-on-dog viral meme:



"A dog would wear pants on just his bottom half because his top half is arms. They're not legs. Okay? It's dog arms."



Her phone screensaver will be catnip to CaKe shippers:



“I have two phones: One of them is a dog with a gun in its mouth because he's cool, and the other one is Cara, and Cara has me. So, say you were holding up both phones, like we would be looking at each other.”