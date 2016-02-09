In honor of Safer Internet Day 2016, which happens to be today, Google wants to give you extra Drive storage. It's a great week for free things.
To claim 2GB of free Google Drive storage, just head to Google's Security page, and perform a checkup on your account. On that page, you'll verify that backup email and phone numbers are correct, and double check permissions you've granted to other apps. You can also make sure that the devices that are currently using your Google account do, in fact, belong to you.
It took all of 30 seconds to glance through this security check. Upon completion, Google automatically gives you two extra gigabytes of Drive storage. Considering how quick and painless this is, there's pretty much no reason not to take advantage of this opportunity. So head on over to your account settings, and get yourself some free storage before the day is up.
