X-Men: Apocalypse may have wrapped filming. But at least one of its stars has carried her character's workout routine into her real life.
Olivia Munn studied tae kwon do to play Psylocke, one of the four horsemen (horsewomen? How does that work?) of the Apocalypse in the movie. She took her character's trademark swordplay to the extreme, leaning how to wield and handle a weapon herself. But now that production is over, she's brought the habit home.
Apparently, if you pop over to Munn's house these days, you may end up stumbling upon her sword closet. Yep, the actress has revealed that she really has a closet full of the sharp weapons. "I get out the sword and it's really just a great exercise for me," Munn recently told E! News.
Good exercise and a great way to ward off potential intruders? We'd say that's a win-win situation all around. Check out a trailer for the upcoming film, out May 27.
