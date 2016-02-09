Brie Larson Knows Absolutely Nothing About Football

You know that Trainwreck scene when Amy Schumer throws imaginary sports team names at Bill Hader? That's pretty much Brie Larson — who also starred in the film — but in real life.
Larson may be the favorite to win a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Room, but her grasp of football leaves a lot to be desired. During her appearance on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the David Koma-wearing star admitted that she hadn't even realized the Super Bowl had taken place the night before. She also thought the Cougars were the winning team. Think maybe she really is trapped in that room and kept separate from the outside world?
Larson does, however, know who Warren Moon and Eli Manning are. That's only because the football pros helped coach her when she mistakenly signed up for a celebrity football match a few years ago. Watch below to hear her recount her brief brush with sports stardom.
