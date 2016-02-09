Lady Gaga & Jennifer Lawrence Bond On Snapchat

Lady Gaga is having one hell of a hot streak. She just won a Golden Globe, she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl to rave reviews, and she's up for an Oscar for her song "Til It Happens to You." Also, she just met Jennifer Lawrence.



The two superstars bonded at yesterday's luncheon for the 2016 Oscar nominees. Gaga shared their photo on her new Snapchat account, writing, "Needed a pic with the prettiest girl in the room." Watch your back, A. Schu.



